Chuyên mục văn hoá giải trí của VnExpress. © 2004 Ngoisao.net

Tầng 5, Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, Phố Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.
Email: webmaster@ngoisao.net
Điện thoại: 024 7300 9999 - Ext: 4546

Hotine: 01292 333 444
Quảng cáo:
0914 864 591 Thông tin liên lạc
Thứ bảy, 6/12/2014, 10:50 (GMT+7)
0

Beyonce dẫn đầu đề cử Grammy 2015

Có tên trong 5 hạng mục, Beyonce cũng lập kỷ lục là nữ ca sĩ có nhiều đề cử Grammy nhất trong lịch sử.

Danh sách Đề cử Grammy 2015 vừa được thông báo trên kênh CBS của Mỹ tối 5/12. Beyonce đón niềm vui lớn khi cô nhận được 5 đề cử: Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc, Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc, Album nhạc đương đại thành thị xuất sắc, Album âm thanh nổi xuất sắc Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc.

beyonce-6183-1417837912.jpg

Ca sĩ Beyonce.

Giọng ca 33 tuổi đã có tổng cộng 52 đề cử Grammy trong sự nghiệp âm nhạc. Đây là con số kỷ lục đối với một nữ ca sĩ và Beyonce vừa chính thức vượt qua danh ca Dolly Parton. Beyonce đã giành được 17 giải thưởng trong số những đề cử này qua 17 năm ca hát.

Cùng dẫn đầu đề cử Grammy 2015 với Beyonce là giọng ca mới Sam Smith. Nam ca sĩ nổi tiếng năm qua với ca khúc trữ tình Stay With Me được đề cử ở 5 hạng mục: Bản thu âm của năm, Ca khúc của năm, Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc, Màn trình diễn solo xuất sắc, Album nhạc pop xuất sắc.

sam1-6527-1417835736.jpg

Nam ca sĩ Sam Smith.

Những ca sĩ khác nhận được nhiều đề cử là Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams (4 hạng mục), Taylor Swift (3 hạng mục)... Miley Cyrus lần đầu tiên có tên trong danh sách nhờ album Bangerz, tranh giải Album nhạc pop xuất sắc.

Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 57 sẽ được diễn ra vào tối 8/2.

Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2015:

Bản thu âm của năm

"Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

"Chandelier," Sia

"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith

"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift

"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor

Ca khúc của năm

"Chandelier," Sia

"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor

"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift

"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith

"Take Me to Church," Hozier

Nghệ sỹ mới xuất sắc:

Bastille

Iggy Azalea

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

Màn trình diễn Pop xuất sắc:

"All of Me," John Legend

"Chandelier," Sia

"Stay With Me," Sam Smith

"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift

"Happy," Pharrell Williams

Ca khúc Pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm:

"Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

"A Sky Full of Stars," Coldplay

"Say Something," A Great Big World ft. Christina Aguilera

"Bang Bang," Ariana Grande, Jessie J & Nicki Minaj

"Dark Horse," Katy Perry ft. Juicy J

Album Pop xuất sắc:

"Ghost Stories", Coldplay

"Bangerz", Miley Cyrus

"My Everything", Ariana Grande

"Prism", Katy Perry

"X", Ed Sheeran

"In the Lonely Hour", Sam Smith

Album Pop (nhạc truyền thống) xuất sắc:

"Cheek to Cheek", Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

"Sending You a Little Christmas", Johnny Mathis

"Nostalgia", Annie Lennox

"Partners", Barbra Streisand

"Night Songs", Barry Manilow

Màn trình diễn ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

"Give Me Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church

"Invisible," Hunter Hayes

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert

"Something In the Water," Carrie Underwood

"Cop Car," Keith Urban

Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm:

"Gentle On My Mind," The Band Perry

"Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood

"Day Drinking," Little Big Town

"Meanwhile Back At Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

"Raise 'Em Up," Keith Urban ft. Eric Church

Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

"American Kids," Kenny Chesney

"Automatic," Miranda Lambert

"Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You," Glen Campbell

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill

Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

Riser, Dierks Bentley

The Outsiders, Eric Church

The Way I'm Livin', Lee Ann Womack

12 Stories, Brandy Clark

Platinum, Miranda Lambert

Ca khúc nhạc dance xuất sắc:

"Never Say Never," Basement Jaxx

"Rather Be," Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne

"F for You," Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige

"I Got U," Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones

"Faded," Zhu

Album nhạc dance xuất sắc :

Syro, Aphex Twin

While (1, Deadmaus

Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon

Do It Again, Röyksopp & Robyn

Damage Control, Mat Zo

Màn trình diễn Rock xuất sắc:

"Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams

"Do I Wanna Know?", Arctic Monkeys

"Blue Moon," Beck

"Fever," The Black Keys

"Lazaretto," Jack White

Ca khúc nhạc Rock xuất sắc:

"Ain't It Fun," Paramore

"Blue Moon," Beck

"Fever," The Black Keys

"Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams

"Lazaretto," Jack White

Album nhạc Rock xuất sắc:

Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams

Morning Phase, Beck

Turn Blue, The Black Keys

Hypnotic Eye, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Songs of Innocence, U2

Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc:

"Drunk In Love," Beyoncé ft. Jay Z

"New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

"It's Your World," Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly

"Like This," Ledisi

"Good Kisser," Usher

Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc:

"Drunk In Love," Beyonce ft. Jay Z

"Good Kisser," Usher

"New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross

"Options (Wolfjames Version)," Luke James ft. Rick Ross

"The Worst," Jhené Aiko

Album R&B xuất sắc:

Islander, Bernhoft

Lift Your Spirit, Aloe Blacc

Love, Marriage & Divorce, Toni Braxton & Babyface

Black Radio 2, Robert Glasper Experiment

Give The People What They Want, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc:

"305," Childish Gambino

"0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake

"Rap God," Eminem

"i," Kendrick Lamar

"All I Need Is You," Lecrae

Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc:

"Anaconda," Nicki Minaj

"Bound 2," Kanye West & Charlie Wilson

"i," Kendrick Lamar

"We Dem Boyz," Wiz Khalifa

"0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake

Album Rap xuất sắc:

The New Classic, Iggy Azalea

Because the Internet, Childish Gambino

Nobody's Smiling, Common

The Marshall Mathers LP2, Eminem

Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q

Blacc Hollywood, Wiz Khalifa

Album nhạc đương đại xuất sắc:

Jhene Aiko, Sail Out

Beyonce, Beyonce

Chris Brown, X

Mali Music, Mail Is

Pharrell Williams, G I R L

Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:

The Lego Movie, “Everything Is Awesome!!!” (Tegan and Sara ft. The Lonely Island)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, “I See Fire” (Ed Sheeran)

Glen Campbell, I’ll Be Me, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (Glen Campbell)

Frozen, “Let It Go” (Idina Menzel)

Her, “The Moon Song” (Scarlett Johansson & Joaquin Phoenix)

Âm nhạc phim xuất sắc:

Frozen

Gone Girl

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Gravity

Saving Mr. Banks

Video ca nhạc xuất sắc:

Pharrell Williams, “Happy”

Arcade Fire, “We Exist”

DJ Snake and Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What

Sia, “Chandelier”

Woodkid feat. Max Richter, “The Golden Age”

Phim tư liệu ca nhạc xuất sắc:

Beyonce & Jay Z, "Beyonce & Jay Z: On The Run Tour"

Coldplay, "Ghost Stories"

Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill, "20 Feet from Stardom"

Metallica, "Metallica Through The Never"

Pink, "The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne"

Hoài Vũ

Ý kiến bạn đọc ()
Mới nhất | Quan tâm nhất
 