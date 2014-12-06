Beyonce dẫn đầu đề cử Grammy 2015

Có tên trong 5 hạng mục, Beyonce cũng lập kỷ lục là nữ ca sĩ có nhiều đề cử Grammy nhất trong lịch sử.
Danh sách Đề cử Grammy 2015 vừa được thông báo trên kênh CBS của Mỹ tối 5/12. Beyonce đón niềm vui lớn khi cô nhận được 5 đề cử: Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc, Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc, Album nhạc đương đại thành thị xuất sắc, Album âm thanh nổi xuất sắc và Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc.
Ca sĩ Beyonce.
Giọng ca 33 tuổi đã có tổng cộng 52 đề cử Grammy trong sự nghiệp âm nhạc. Đây là con số kỷ lục đối với một nữ ca sĩ và Beyonce vừa chính thức vượt qua danh ca Dolly Parton. Beyonce đã giành được 17 giải thưởng trong số những đề cử này qua 17 năm ca hát.
Cùng dẫn đầu đề cử Grammy 2015 với Beyonce là giọng ca mới Sam Smith. Nam ca sĩ nổi tiếng năm qua với ca khúc trữ tình Stay With Me được đề cử ở 5 hạng mục: Bản thu âm của năm, Ca khúc của năm, Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc, Màn trình diễn solo xuất sắc, Album nhạc pop xuất sắc.
Nam ca sĩ Sam Smith.
Những ca sĩ khác nhận được nhiều đề cử là Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams (4 hạng mục), Taylor Swift (3 hạng mục)... Miley Cyrus lần đầu tiên có tên trong danh sách nhờ album Bangerz, tranh giải Album nhạc pop xuất sắc.
Lễ trao giải Grammy lần thứ 57 sẽ được diễn ra vào tối 8/2.
Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2015:
Bản thu âm của năm
"Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX
"Chandelier," Sia
"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith
"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift
"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor
Ca khúc của năm
"Chandelier," Sia
"All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor
"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift
"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith
"Take Me to Church," Hozier
Nghệ sỹ mới xuất sắc:
Bastille
Iggy Azalea
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
Màn trình diễn Pop xuất sắc:
"All of Me," John Legend
"Chandelier," Sia
"Stay With Me," Sam Smith
"Shake It Off," Taylor Swift
"Happy," Pharrell Williams
Ca khúc Pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm:
"Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX
"A Sky Full of Stars," Coldplay
"Say Something," A Great Big World ft. Christina Aguilera
"Bang Bang," Ariana Grande, Jessie J & Nicki Minaj
"Dark Horse," Katy Perry ft. Juicy J
Album Pop xuất sắc:
"Ghost Stories", Coldplay
"Bangerz", Miley Cyrus
"My Everything", Ariana Grande
"Prism", Katy Perry
"X", Ed Sheeran
"In the Lonely Hour", Sam Smith
Album Pop (nhạc truyền thống) xuất sắc:
"Cheek to Cheek", Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
"Sending You a Little Christmas", Johnny Mathis
"Nostalgia", Annie Lennox
"Partners", Barbra Streisand
"Night Songs", Barry Manilow
Màn trình diễn ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:
"Give Me Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church
"Invisible," Hunter Hayes
"Automatic," Miranda Lambert
"Something In the Water," Carrie Underwood
"Cop Car," Keith Urban
Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm:
"Gentle On My Mind," The Band Perry
"Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood
"Day Drinking," Little Big Town
"Meanwhile Back At Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
"Raise 'Em Up," Keith Urban ft. Eric Church
Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:
"American Kids," Kenny Chesney
"Automatic," Miranda Lambert
"Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You," Glen Campbell
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill
Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:
Riser, Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders, Eric Church
The Way I'm Livin', Lee Ann Womack
12 Stories, Brandy Clark
Platinum, Miranda Lambert
Ca khúc nhạc dance xuất sắc:
"Never Say Never," Basement Jaxx
"Rather Be," Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne
"F for You," Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige
"I Got U," Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones
"Faded," Zhu
Album nhạc dance xuất sắc :
Syro, Aphex Twin
While (1, Deadmaus
Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon
Do It Again, Röyksopp & Robyn
Damage Control, Mat Zo
Màn trình diễn Rock xuất sắc:
"Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams
"Do I Wanna Know?", Arctic Monkeys
"Blue Moon," Beck
"Fever," The Black Keys
"Lazaretto," Jack White
Ca khúc nhạc Rock xuất sắc:
"Ain't It Fun," Paramore
"Blue Moon," Beck
"Fever," The Black Keys
"Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams
"Lazaretto," Jack White
Album nhạc Rock xuất sắc:
Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams
Morning Phase, Beck
Turn Blue, The Black Keys
Hypnotic Eye, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Songs of Innocence, U2
Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc:
"Drunk In Love," Beyoncé ft. Jay Z
"New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross
"It's Your World," Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly
"Like This," Ledisi
"Good Kisser," Usher
Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc:
"Drunk In Love," Beyonce ft. Jay Z
"Good Kisser," Usher
"New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross
"Options (Wolfjames Version)," Luke James ft. Rick Ross
"The Worst," Jhené Aiko
Album R&B xuất sắc:
Islander, Bernhoft
Lift Your Spirit, Aloe Blacc
Love, Marriage & Divorce, Toni Braxton & Babyface
Black Radio 2, Robert Glasper Experiment
Give The People What They Want, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc:
"305," Childish Gambino
"0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake
"Rap God," Eminem
"i," Kendrick Lamar
"All I Need Is You," Lecrae
Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc:
"Anaconda," Nicki Minaj
"Bound 2," Kanye West & Charlie Wilson
"i," Kendrick Lamar
"We Dem Boyz," Wiz Khalifa
"0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake
Album Rap xuất sắc:
The New Classic, Iggy Azalea
Because the Internet, Childish Gambino
Nobody's Smiling, Common
The Marshall Mathers LP2, Eminem
Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q
Blacc Hollywood, Wiz Khalifa
Album nhạc đương đại xuất sắc:
Jhene Aiko, Sail Out
Beyonce, Beyonce
Chris Brown, X
Mali Music, Mail Is
Pharrell Williams, G I R L
Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:
The Lego Movie, “Everything Is Awesome!!!” (Tegan and Sara ft. The Lonely Island)
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, “I See Fire” (Ed Sheeran)
Glen Campbell, I’ll Be Me, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (Glen Campbell)
Frozen, “Let It Go” (Idina Menzel)
Her, “The Moon Song” (Scarlett Johansson & Joaquin Phoenix)
Âm nhạc phim xuất sắc:
Frozen
Gone Girl
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Gravity
Saving Mr. Banks
Video ca nhạc xuất sắc:
Pharrell Williams, “Happy”
Arcade Fire, “We Exist”
DJ Snake and Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What
Sia, “Chandelier”
Woodkid feat. Max Richter, “The Golden Age”
Phim tư liệu ca nhạc xuất sắc:
Beyonce & Jay Z, "Beyonce & Jay Z: On The Run Tour"
Coldplay, "Ghost Stories"
Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill, "20 Feet from Stardom"
Metallica, "Metallica Through The Never"
Pink, "The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne"
Hoài Vũ
