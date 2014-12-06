Beyonce dẫn đầu đề cử Grammy 2015

Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2015: Bản thu âm của năm "Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX "Chandelier," Sia "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith "Shake It Off," Taylor Swift "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor Ca khúc của năm "Chandelier," Sia "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor "Shake It Off," Taylor Swift "Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)," Sam Smith "Take Me to Church," Hozier Nghệ sỹ mới xuất sắc: Bastille Iggy Azalea Brandy Clark Haim Sam Smith Màn trình diễn Pop xuất sắc: "All of Me," John Legend "Chandelier," Sia "Stay With Me," Sam Smith "Shake It Off," Taylor Swift "Happy," Pharrell Williams Ca khúc Pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm: "Fancy," Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX "A Sky Full of Stars," Coldplay "Say Something," A Great Big World ft. Christina Aguilera "Bang Bang," Ariana Grande, Jessie J & Nicki Minaj "Dark Horse," Katy Perry ft. Juicy J Album Pop xuất sắc: "Ghost Stories", Coldplay "Bangerz", Miley Cyrus "My Everything", Ariana Grande "Prism", Katy Perry "X", Ed Sheeran "In the Lonely Hour", Sam Smith Album Pop (nhạc truyền thống) xuất sắc: "Cheek to Cheek", Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett "Sending You a Little Christmas", Johnny Mathis "Nostalgia", Annie Lennox "Partners", Barbra Streisand "Night Songs", Barry Manilow Màn trình diễn ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc: "Give Me Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church "Invisible," Hunter Hayes "Automatic," Miranda Lambert "Something In the Water," Carrie Underwood "Cop Car," Keith Urban Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm: "Gentle On My Mind," The Band Perry "Somethin' Bad," Miranda Lambert with Carrie Underwood "Day Drinking," Little Big Town "Meanwhile Back At Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill "Raise 'Em Up," Keith Urban ft. Eric Church Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc: "American Kids," Kenny Chesney "Automatic," Miranda Lambert "Give Me Back My Hometown," Eric Church "I'm Not Gonna Miss You," Glen Campbell "Meanwhile Back at Mama's," Tim McGraw ft. Faith Hill Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc: Riser, Dierks Bentley The Outsiders, Eric Church The Way I'm Livin', Lee Ann Womack 12 Stories, Brandy Clark Platinum, Miranda Lambert Ca khúc nhạc dance xuất sắc: "Never Say Never," Basement Jaxx "Rather Be," Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne "F for You," Disclosure ft. Mary J. Blige "I Got U," Duke Dumont ft. Jax Jones "Faded," Zhu Album nhạc dance xuất sắc : Syro, Aphex Twin While (1, Deadmaus Nabuma Rubberband, Little Dragon Do It Again, Röyksopp & Robyn Damage Control, Mat Zo Màn trình diễn Rock xuất sắc: "Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams "Do I Wanna Know?", Arctic Monkeys "Blue Moon," Beck "Fever," The Black Keys "Lazaretto," Jack White Ca khúc nhạc Rock xuất sắc: "Ain't It Fun," Paramore "Blue Moon," Beck "Fever," The Black Keys "Gimme Something Good," Ryan Adams "Lazaretto," Jack White Album nhạc Rock xuất sắc: Ryan Adams, Ryan Adams Morning Phase, Beck Turn Blue, The Black Keys Hypnotic Eye, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers Songs of Innocence, U2 Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc: "Drunk In Love," Beyoncé ft. Jay Z "New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross "It's Your World," Jennifer Hudson ft. R. Kelly "Like This," Ledisi "Good Kisser," Usher Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc: "Drunk In Love," Beyonce ft. Jay Z "Good Kisser," Usher "New Flame," Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross "Options (Wolfjames Version)," Luke James ft. Rick Ross "The Worst," Jhené Aiko Album R&B xuất sắc: Islander, Bernhoft Lift Your Spirit, Aloe Blacc Love, Marriage & Divorce, Toni Braxton & Babyface Black Radio 2, Robert Glasper Experiment Give The People What They Want, Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc: "305," Childish Gambino "0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake "Rap God," Eminem "i," Kendrick Lamar "All I Need Is You," Lecrae Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc: "Anaconda," Nicki Minaj "Bound 2," Kanye West & Charlie Wilson "i," Kendrick Lamar "We Dem Boyz," Wiz Khalifa "0 to 100/The Catch Up," Drake Album Rap xuất sắc: The New Classic, Iggy Azalea Because the Internet, Childish Gambino Nobody's Smiling, Common The Marshall Mathers LP2, Eminem Oxymoron, ScHoolboy Q Blacc Hollywood, Wiz Khalifa Album nhạc đương đại xuất sắc: Jhene Aiko, Sail Out Beyonce, Beyonce Chris Brown, X Mali Music, Mail Is Pharrell Williams, G I R L Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc: The Lego Movie, “Everything Is Awesome!!!” (Tegan and Sara ft. The Lonely Island) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, “I See Fire” (Ed Sheeran) Glen Campbell, I’ll Be Me, “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (Glen Campbell) Frozen, “Let It Go” (Idina Menzel) Her, “The Moon Song” (Scarlett Johansson & Joaquin Phoenix) Âm nhạc phim xuất sắc: Frozen Gone Girl The Grand Budapest Hotel Gravity Saving Mr. Banks Video ca nhạc xuất sắc: Pharrell Williams, “Happy” Arcade Fire, “We Exist” DJ Snake and Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What Sia, “Chandelier” Woodkid feat. Max Richter, “The Golden Age” Phim tư liệu ca nhạc xuất sắc: Beyonce & Jay Z, "Beyonce & Jay Z: On The Run Tour" Coldplay, "Ghost Stories" Darlene Love, Merry Clayton, Lisa Fischer & Judith Hill, "20 Feet from Stardom" Metallica, "Metallica Through The Never" Pink, "The Truth About Love Tour: Live From Melbourne"