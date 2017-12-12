Nicole Kidman nhận đề cử Quả cầu vàng với vai diễn bị bạo lực tình dục

Đề cử Quả cầu vàng 2018 Hạng mục phim Điện ảnh Phim tâm lý xuất sắc: Dunkirk Call Me By Your Name The Post The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Phim hài/Ca nhạc xuất sắc Lady Bird Get Out I, Tonya The Disaster Artist The Greatest Showman Đạo diễn xuất sắc Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk Steven Spielberg, The Post Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread Tom Hanks, The Post Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý Meryl Streep, The Post Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý James Franco, The Disaster Artist Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird Margot Robbie, I, Tonya Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird Allison Janney, I, Tonya Mary J. Blige, Mudbound Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water Hong Chau, Downsizing Kịch bản xuất sắc The Shape of Water Lady Bird Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The Post Molly’s Game Nhạc phim xuất sắc Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread John Williams, The Post Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất “Remember Me,” Coco “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman “Mighty River,” Mudbound “Home,” Ferdinand “The Star,” The Star Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc The Boss Baby The Breadwinner Ferdinand Coco Loving Vincent Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc A Fantastic Woman First They Killed My Father In the Fade Loveless The Square Hạng mục Truyền hình: Phim chính kịch xuất sắc The Handmaid’s Tale Stranger Things This Is Us Game of Thrones The Crown Phim hài/ca nhạc xuất sắc Black-ish The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Master of None SMILF Will & Grace Phim ngắn tập xuất sắc: Big Little Lies Fargo Feud: Bette and Joan The Sinner Top of the Lake: China Girl Nam diễn viên xuất sắc phim chính kịch Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Jason Bateman, Ozark Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim chính kịch Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Claire Foy, The Crown Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Aziz Ansari, Master of None Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick William H. Macy, Shameless Eric McCormack, Will & Grace Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài Pamela Adlon, Better Things Alison Brie, Glow Issa Rae, Insecure Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Frankie Shaw, SMILF Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies David Thewlis, Fargo David Harbour, Stranger Things Christian Slater, Mr. Robot Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Laura Dern, Big Little Lies Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Chrissy Metz, This is Us Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyện Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies Jude Law, The Young Pope Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks Ewan McGregor, Fargo Geoffrey Rush, Genius Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyện Jessica Biel, The Sinner Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies