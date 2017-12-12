Chuyên mục văn hoá giải trí của VnExpress. © 2004 Ngoisao.net

Tầng 5, Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, Phố Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.
Email: webmaster@ngoisao.net
Điện thoại: 024 7300 9999 - Ext: 4546

Hotine: 01292 333 444
Quảng cáo:
0914 864 591 Thông tin liên lạc
Thứ ba, 12/12/2017, 09:28 (GMT+7)
0

Nicole Kidman nhận đề cử Quả cầu vàng với vai diễn bị bạo lực tình dục

Nữ diễn viên cùng bộ phim 'Big Little Lies' của cô được đánh giá cao tại giải thưởng Quả cầu vàng 2018.

Danh sách đề cử Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 75 vừa được công bố vào ngày 11/12 tại Los Angeles. Giải thưởng uy tín của Hiệp hội nhà báo nước ngoài ở Hollywood vinh danh các diễn viên và bộ phim ở cả hai lĩnh vực truyền hình và điện ảnh.

Năm nay, phim ngắn tập Big Little Lies dẫn đầu lĩnh vực truyền hình với 6 đề cử. Cả 5 diễn viên nổi bật trong bộ phim về chủ đề bạo lực gia đình này đều nhận được đề cử, trong đó Nicole Kidman và Reese Witherspoon cạnh tranh giải Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim truyền hình ngắn tập. Trong hạng mục của họ còn có các ngôi sao khác như Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange. Nhiều người dự đoán khả năng chiến thắng cao nhất thuộc về Nicole Kidman với vai diễn xuất sắc một người vợ chiến đấu với thói nghiện sex và bạo lực tình dục của chồng.

nicole-kidman-nhan-de-cu-qua-cau-vang-voi-vai-dien-bi-bao-luc-tinh-duc

Nicole Kidman trong phim Big Little Lies.

Ở lĩnh vực phim điện ảnh, tác phẩm The Shape of Wate thống trị với 7 đề cử, tiếp theo là Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri The Post cùng nhận 6 đề cử. Với đề cử Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý qua phim The Post, minh tinh Meryl Streep tiếp tục lập kỷ lục là người giành được nhiều đề cử Quả cầu vàng nhất với 29 lần.

Các phim hoạt hình trong danh sách đề cử gồm: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent và bộ phim ăn khách đang được công chiếu Coco. Phim Coco còn nhận thêm đề cử Nhạc phim hay nhất.

nicole-kidman-nhan-de-cu-qua-cau-vang-voi-vai-dien-bi-bao-luc-tinh-duc-1

Coco tranh giải phim Hoạt hình xuất sắc.

Ở hạng mục Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất, tác phẩm điện ảnh Campuchia do Angelina Jolie đạo diễn First They Killed My Father xuất sắc lọt vào đề cử.

Lễ trao giải Quả cầu vàng 2018 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 7/1 tại Los Angeles.

Đề cử Quả cầu vàng 2018

Hạng mục phim Điện ảnh

Phim tâm lý xuất sắc:

Dunkirk

Call Me By Your Name

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phim hài/Ca nhạc xuất sắc

Lady Bird

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Đạo diễn xuất sắc

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Kịch bản xuất sắc

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Nhạc phim xuất sắc

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất

“Remember Me,” Coco

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Home,” Ferdinand

“The Star,” The Star

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Hạng mục Truyền hình:

Phim chính kịch xuất sắc

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Phim hài/ca nhạc xuất sắc

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Phim ngắn tập xuất sắc:

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Nam diễn viên xuất sắc phim chính kịch

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim chính kịch

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyện

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyện

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hoài Vũ   |  

Ý kiến bạn đọc ()
Mới nhất | Quan tâm nhất
 