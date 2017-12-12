Nicole Kidman nhận đề cử Quả cầu vàng với vai diễn bị bạo lực tình dục

Nữ diễn viên cùng bộ phim 'Big Little Lies' của cô được đánh giá cao tại giải thưởng Quả cầu vàng 2018.
Danh sách đề cử Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 75 vừa được công bố vào ngày 11/12 tại Los Angeles. Giải thưởng uy tín của Hiệp hội nhà báo nước ngoài ở Hollywood vinh danh các diễn viên và bộ phim ở cả hai lĩnh vực truyền hình và điện ảnh.
Năm nay, phim ngắn tập Big Little Lies dẫn đầu lĩnh vực truyền hình với 6 đề cử. Cả 5 diễn viên nổi bật trong bộ phim về chủ đề bạo lực gia đình này đều nhận được đề cử, trong đó Nicole Kidman và Reese Witherspoon cạnh tranh giải Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim truyền hình ngắn tập. Trong hạng mục của họ còn có các ngôi sao khác như Jessica Biel, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange. Nhiều người dự đoán khả năng chiến thắng cao nhất thuộc về Nicole Kidman với vai diễn xuất sắc một người vợ chiến đấu với thói nghiện sex và bạo lực tình dục của chồng.
Nicole Kidman trong phim Big Little Lies.
Ở lĩnh vực phim điện ảnh, tác phẩm The Shape of Wate thống trị với 7 đề cử, tiếp theo là Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri và The Post cùng nhận 6 đề cử. Với đề cử Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý qua phim The Post, minh tinh Meryl Streep tiếp tục lập kỷ lục là người giành được nhiều đề cử Quả cầu vàng nhất với 29 lần.
Các phim hoạt hình trong danh sách đề cử gồm: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent và bộ phim ăn khách đang được công chiếu Coco. Phim Coco còn nhận thêm đề cử Nhạc phim hay nhất.
Coco tranh giải phim Hoạt hình xuất sắc.
Ở hạng mục Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất, tác phẩm điện ảnh Campuchia do Angelina Jolie đạo diễn First They Killed My Father xuất sắc lọt vào đề cử.
Lễ trao giải Quả cầu vàng 2018 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 7/1 tại Los Angeles.
Đề cử Quả cầu vàng 2018
Hạng mục phim Điện ảnh
Phim tâm lý xuất sắc:
Dunkirk
Call Me By Your Name
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Phim hài/Ca nhạc xuất sắc
Lady Bird
Get Out
I, Tonya
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim tâm lý
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Kịch bản xuất sắc
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Nhạc phim xuất sắc
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất
“Remember Me,” Coco
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Home,” Ferdinand
“The Star,” The Star
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Hạng mục Truyền hình:
Phim chính kịch xuất sắc
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Phim hài/ca nhạc xuất sắc
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Phim ngắn tập xuất sắc:
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Nam diễn viên xuất sắc phim chính kịch
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim chính kịch
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim hài
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyện
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc phim ngắn tập hoặc phim truyệnJessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
