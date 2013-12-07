Giọng ca 17 tuổi được đề cử 4 giải Grammy 2014

Danh sách đề cử Grammy 2014: Album của năm: Sara Bareilles – "The Blessed Unrest" Daft Punk – "Random Access Memories" Kendrick Lamar – "Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City" Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – "The Heist" Taylor Swift – "Red" Bản thu của năm: Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky” Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive” Lorde – “Royals” Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven” Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines” Ca khúc của năm: Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason” Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven” Katy Perry – “Roar” Lorde – “Royals” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – “Same Love” Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc: James Blake Kendrick Lamar Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Kacey Musgraves Ed Sheeran Màn trình diễn solo nhạc pop xuất sắc: Sara Bareilles – “Brave” Lorde – “Royals” Bruno Mars – “When I Was Your Man” Katy Perry – “Roar” Justin Timberlake “Mirrors” Màn trình diễn nhóm nhạc pop xuất sắc: Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky” Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason” Rihanna feat. Mikky Eiko – “Stay” Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines” Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z – “Suit & Tie” Album nhạc pop xuất sắc: Lana Del Rey – Paradise Lorde – Pure Heroine Bruno Mars – Unorthodox Jukebox Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience Album nhạc pop truyền thống xuất sắc: Tony Bennett & Various Artist – Viva Duets Michael Buble – To Be Loved Gloria Estefan – The Standards Cee Lo Green – Cee Lo’s Magic Moment Dionne Warwick – Now Màn trình diễn solo đồng quê xuất sắc: Lee Price – “I Drive Your Truck” Hunter Hayes – “I Want Crazy” Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart” Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel” Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You” Màn trình diễn nhóm đồng quê xuất sắc: The Civil Wars – From This Valley Kelly Clarkson feat. Vince Gill – “Don’t Rush” Little Big Town – “Your Side of the Bed” Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban – “Highway Don’t Care” Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton – “You Can’t Make Old Friends” Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc: Taylor Swift – “Begin Again” Lee Brice – “I Drive Your Truck” Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart” Kacey Musgraves – “Merry Go Round” Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You” Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc: Jason Aldean – Night Train Tim McGraw – Two Lanes of Freedom Kacey Musgraves – Same Trailer, Different Park Blake Shelton – Based on a True Story Taylor Swift – Red Bản thu âm nhạc dance xuất sắc: Duke Dumont feat. AME & MNEK – “Need U” Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – “Sweet Nothing” Kaskade – “Atmosphere” Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie – “This Is What It Feels Like” Zedd feat. Foxes – “Clarity” Album nhạc dance xuất sắc: Daft Punk – Random Access Memories Disclosure – Settle Calvin Harris – 18 Months Kaskade – Atmosphere Pretty Lights – A Color Map of the Sun Màn trình diễn nhạc rock xuất sắc: Alabama Shakes – “Always Alright” David Bowie – “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive” Led Zeppelin – “Kashmir” Queens of the Stone Age – “My God is the Sun” Jack White – “I’m Shakin’” Ca khúc nhạc rock xuất sắc: Gary Clark Jr – “Ain’t Messin Round” Paul McCartney – “Cut Me Some Slack” The Rolling Stones – “Doom and Gloom” Black Sabbath – “God Is Dead?” Muse – “Panic Station” Album nhạc rock xuất sắc: Black Sabbath – 13 David Bowie – The Next Day Kings of Leon – Mechanical Bull Led Zeppelin – Celebration Day Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Psychedelic Pill Màn trình diễn nhạc R&B xuất sắc: Tamar Braxton – “Love and War” Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me” Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Q-Tip – “Nakamarra” Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – “How Many Drinks?” Snark Puppy with Lalah Hathaway – “Something” Ca khúc nhạc R&B xuất sắc: Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me” Tamar Braxton – “Love and War” PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder – “Only One” Justin Timberlake – “Pusher Love Girl” Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliot – “Without Me” Album nhạc thành thị đương đại xuất sắc: Tamar Braxton – Love and War Fantasia – Side Effects of You Salaam Remi – One: In the Chamber Rihanna – Unapologetic Mack Wilds – New York: A Love Story Album nhạc R&B xuất sắc: Faith Evans – R&B pas Alicia Keys – Girl on Fire John Legend – Love in the Future Chrisette Michele – Better TGT – Three Kings Màn trình diễn nhạc rap xuất sắc: Drake – “Started From the Bottom” Eminem – “Berzerk” Jay Z – “Tom Ford” Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming Pools (Drank)” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – “Thrift Shop” Màn kết hợp nhạc RAP/SUNG xuất sắc: J. Cole feat Miguel – “Power Trip” Jay Z feat. Beyonce – “Part II (On the Run)” Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail” Kendrick Lamar feat. Mary J. Blige – “Now or Never” Wiz Khalifa feat. The Weeknd – “Remember You” Ca khúc nhạc rap xuất sắc: ASAP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar – “F***in’ Problems” Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail” Kanye West – “New Slaves” Drake – “Started From the Bottom” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Thrift Shop” Album nhạc rap xuất sắc: Drake – Nothing Was the Same Jay Z – Magna Carta… Holy Grail Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – The Heist Kanye West – Yeezus Ca khúc xuất sắc trong phim: Coldplay – “Atlas” từ "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" Jessie J – “Silver Lining” từ "Silver Linings Playbook" Adele – “Skyfall” từ "Skyfall" Colbie Caillat feat. Gavin DeGraw – “We Both Know” từ "Safe Haven" Lana Del Rey – “Young and Beautiful” từ "The Great Gatsby" Regina Spektor – “You’ve Got Time” từ "Orange Is the New Black"