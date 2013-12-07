Giọng ca 17 tuổi được đề cử 4 giải Grammy 2014

Nữ ca sĩ Lorde đến từ New Zealand tạo nên hiện tượng mới khi là ngôi sao tuổi teen lọt vào rất nhiều hạng mục quan trọng của giải Grammy năm tới.
|
Ca sĩ Lorde đang nổi như cồn với ca khúc "Royals".
Lễ công bố các đề cử Grammy 2013 vừa diễn ra tại nhà hát Nokia ở Los Angeles. Kết quả tranh giải ở nhiều hạng mục gây bất ngờ. Điều gây chú ý nhất là những đề cử giành cho Lorde, giọng ca vừa bước sang tuổi 17 của xứ kiwi. Cô có tên trong 4 hạng mục bao gồm Ca khúc của năm, Bản thu âm của năm, Màn trình diễn nhạc pop xuất sắc và Album nhạc pop xuất sắc. Nhiều người cho rằng Lorde còn xứng đáng có mặt trong hạng mục Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc nhưng cô lại tuột mất đề cử này.
Cách đây vài tháng, Lorde từng gây xôn xao khi leo lên vị trí số 1 trong bảng xếp hạng Billboard của Mỹ trong suốt 9 tuần với single Royals, đánh bật Miley Cyrus với bản hit Wrecking Ball. Cô nàng đã lập kỷ lục là ca sĩ trẻ nhất đứng đầu Billboard Hot 100 từ năm 1987 đến nay.
|
Jay Z dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử.
Trong cuộc đua Grammy năm nay, các nam ca sĩ áp đảo các sao nữ. Rapper Jay Z thống trị khi lọt vào 9 hạng mục. Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, nhóm Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar theo sau với 7 đề cử. Drake và Bruno Mars lần lượt giành 5 và 4 đề cử...
Ngoài Lorde, Taylor Swift và giọng ca đồng quê Kacey Musgraves là những nữ ca sĩ được đề cử nhiều nhất. Cả hai cùng có tên trong 4 hạng mục.
|
Taylor giành được nhiều đề cử quan trọng với album "Red".
|
Danh sách đề cử Grammy 2014:
Album của năm:
Sara Bareilles – "The Blessed Unrest"
Daft Punk – "Random Access Memories"
Kendrick Lamar – "Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City"
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – "The Heist"
Taylor Swift – "Red"
Bản thu của năm:
Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”
Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”
Lorde – “Royals”
Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”
Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines”
Ca khúc của năm:
Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason”
Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Lorde – “Royals”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – “Same Love”
Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc:
James Blake
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran
Màn trình diễn solo nhạc pop xuất sắc:
Sara Bareilles – “Brave”
Lorde – “Royals”
Bruno Mars – “When I Was Your Man”
Katy Perry – “Roar”
Justin Timberlake “Mirrors”
Màn trình diễn nhóm nhạc pop xuất sắc:
Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”
Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason”
Rihanna feat. Mikky Eiko – “Stay”
Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines”
Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z – “Suit & Tie”
Album nhạc pop xuất sắc:
Lana Del Rey – Paradise
Lorde – Pure Heroine
Bruno Mars – Unorthodox Jukebox
Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines
Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience
Album nhạc pop truyền thống xuất sắc:
Tony Bennett & Various Artist – Viva Duets
Michael Buble – To Be Loved
Gloria Estefan – The Standards
Cee Lo Green – Cee Lo’s Magic Moment
Dionne Warwick – Now
Màn trình diễn solo đồng quê xuất sắc:
Lee Price – “I Drive Your Truck”
Hunter Hayes – “I Want Crazy”
Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart”
Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”
Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You”
Màn trình diễn nhóm đồng quê xuất sắc:
The Civil Wars – From This Valley
Kelly Clarkson feat. Vince Gill – “Don’t Rush”
Little Big Town – “Your Side of the Bed”
Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban – “Highway Don’t Care”
Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton – “You Can’t Make Old Friends”
Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:
Taylor Swift – “Begin Again”
Lee Brice – “I Drive Your Truck”
Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart”
Kacey Musgraves – “Merry Go Round”
Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You”
Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:
Jason Aldean – Night Train
Tim McGraw – Two Lanes of Freedom
Kacey Musgraves – Same Trailer, Different Park
Blake Shelton – Based on a True Story
Taylor Swift – Red
Bản thu âm nhạc dance xuất sắc:
Duke Dumont feat. AME & MNEK – “Need U”
Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – “Sweet Nothing”
Kaskade – “Atmosphere”
Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie – “This Is What It Feels Like”
Zedd feat. Foxes – “Clarity”
Album nhạc dance xuất sắc:
Daft Punk – Random Access Memories
Disclosure – Settle
Calvin Harris – 18 Months
Kaskade – Atmosphere
Pretty Lights – A Color Map of the Sun
Màn trình diễn nhạc rock xuất sắc:
Alabama Shakes – “Always Alright”
David Bowie – “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)”
Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”
Led Zeppelin – “Kashmir”
Queens of the Stone Age – “My God is the Sun”
Jack White – “I’m Shakin’”
Ca khúc nhạc rock xuất sắc:
Gary Clark Jr – “Ain’t Messin Round”
Paul McCartney – “Cut Me Some Slack”
The Rolling Stones – “Doom and Gloom”
Black Sabbath – “God Is Dead?”
Muse – “Panic Station”
Album nhạc rock xuất sắc:
Black Sabbath – 13
David Bowie – The Next Day
Kings of Leon – Mechanical Bull
Led Zeppelin – Celebration Day
Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork
Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Psychedelic Pill
Màn trình diễn nhạc R&B xuất sắc:
Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”
Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me”
Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Q-Tip – “Nakamarra”
Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – “How Many Drinks?”
Snark Puppy with Lalah Hathaway – “Something”
Ca khúc nhạc R&B xuất sắc:
Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me”
Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”
PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder – “Only One”
Justin Timberlake – “Pusher Love Girl”
Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliot – “Without Me”
Album nhạc thành thị đương đại xuất sắc:
Tamar Braxton – Love and War
Fantasia – Side Effects of You
Salaam Remi – One: In the Chamber
Rihanna – Unapologetic
Mack Wilds – New York: A Love Story
Album nhạc R&B xuất sắc:
Faith Evans – R&B pas
Alicia Keys – Girl on Fire
John Legend – Love in the Future
Chrisette Michele – Better
TGT – Three Kings
Màn trình diễn nhạc rap xuất sắc:
Drake – “Started From the Bottom”
Eminem – “Berzerk”
Jay Z – “Tom Ford”
Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming Pools (Drank)”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
Màn kết hợp nhạc RAP/SUNG xuất sắc:
J. Cole feat Miguel – “Power Trip”
Jay Z feat. Beyonce – “Part II (On the Run)”
Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Mary J. Blige – “Now or Never”
Wiz Khalifa feat. The Weeknd – “Remember You”
Ca khúc nhạc rap xuất sắc:
ASAP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar – “F***in’ Problems”
Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
Kanye West – “New Slaves”
Drake – “Started From the Bottom”
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Thrift Shop”
Album nhạc rap xuất sắc:
Drake – Nothing Was the Same
Jay Z – Magna Carta… Holy Grail
Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – The Heist
Kanye West – Yeezus
Ca khúc xuất sắc trong phim:
Coldplay – “Atlas” từ "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"
Jessie J – “Silver Lining” từ "Silver Linings Playbook"
Adele – “Skyfall” từ "Skyfall"
Colbie Caillat feat. Gavin DeGraw – “We Both Know” từ "Safe Haven"
Lana Del Rey – “Young and Beautiful” từ "The Great Gatsby"
Regina Spektor – “You’ve Got Time” từ "Orange Is the New Black"
Hoài Vũ
Dựa trên quan điểm lấy độc giả làm trung tâm, chúng tôi mong rằng sẽ nhận được những góp ý và mong muốn của bạn về 2 tiêu chí:Thiết kế giao diện Trải nghiệm đọc tin