Chuyên mục văn hoá giải trí của VnExpress. © 2004 Ngoisao.net

Tầng 5, Tòa nhà FPT Cầu Giấy, Phố Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội.
Email: webmaster@ngoisao.net
Điện thoại: 024 7300 9999 - Ext: 4546

Hotine: 01292 333 444
Quảng cáo:
0914 864 591 Thông tin liên lạc
Thứ bảy, 7/12/2013, 13:41 (GMT+7)
0

Giọng ca 17 tuổi được đề cử 4 giải Grammy 2014

Nữ ca sĩ Lorde đến từ New Zealand tạo nên hiện tượng mới khi là ngôi sao tuổi teen lọt vào rất nhiều hạng mục quan trọng của giải Grammy năm tới.

lorde-5348-1386395395.jpg

Ca sĩ Lorde đang nổi như cồn với ca khúc "Royals".

Lễ công bố các đề cử Grammy 2013 vừa diễn ra tại nhà hát Nokia ở Los Angeles. Kết quả tranh giải ở nhiều hạng mục gây bất ngờ. Điều gây chú ý nhất là những đề cử giành cho Lorde, giọng ca vừa bước sang tuổi 17 của xứ kiwi. Cô có tên trong 4 hạng mục bao gồm Ca khúc của năm, Bản thu âm của năm, Màn trình diễn nhạc pop xuất sắcAlbum nhạc pop xuất sắc. Nhiều người cho rằng Lorde còn xứng đáng có mặt trong hạng mục Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc nhưng cô lại tuột mất đề cử này.

Cách đây vài tháng, Lorde từng gây xôn xao khi leo lên vị trí số 1 trong bảng xếp hạng Billboard của Mỹ trong suốt 9 tuần với single Royals, đánh bật Miley Cyrus với bản hit Wrecking Ball. Cô nàng đã lập kỷ lục là ca sĩ trẻ nhất đứng đầu Billboard Hot 100 từ năm 1987 đến nay.

jay-z-9593-1386395395.jpg

Jay Z dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử.

Trong cuộc đua Grammy năm nay, các nam ca sĩ áp đảo các sao nữ. Rapper Jay Z thống trị khi lọt vào 9 hạng mục. Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, nhóm Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar theo sau với 7 đề cử. Drake và Bruno Mars lần lượt giành 5 và 4 đề cử...

Ngoài Lorde, Taylor Swift và giọng ca đồng quê Kacey Musgraves là những nữ ca sĩ được đề cử nhiều nhất. Cả hai cùng có tên trong 4 hạng mục.

taylor-6467-1386395395.jpg

Taylor giành được nhiều đề cử quan trọng với album "Red".

Danh sách đề cử Grammy 2014:

Album của năm:

Sara Bareilles – "The Blessed Unrest"

Daft Punk – "Random Access Memories"

Kendrick Lamar – "Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City"

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – "The Heist"

Taylor Swift – "Red"

Bản thu của năm:

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Lorde – “Royals”

Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines”

Ca khúc của năm:

Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason”

Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Lorde – “Royals”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – “Same Love”

Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc:

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

Màn trình diễn solo nhạc pop xuất sắc:

Sara Bareilles – “Brave”

Lorde – “Royals”

Bruno Mars – “When I Was Your Man”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Justin Timberlake “Mirrors”

Màn trình diễn nhóm nhạc pop xuất sắc:

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – “Get Lucky”

Pink feat. Nate Reuss – “Just Give Me a Reason”

Rihanna feat. Mikky Eiko – “Stay”

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – “Blurred Lines”

Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z – “Suit & Tie”

Album nhạc pop xuất sắc:

Lana Del Rey – Paradise

Lorde – Pure Heroine

Bruno Mars – Unorthodox Jukebox

Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines

Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience – The Complete Experience

Album nhạc pop truyền thống xuất sắc:

Tony Bennett & Various Artist – Viva Duets

Michael Buble – To Be Loved

Gloria Estefan – The Standards

Cee Lo Green – Cee Lo’s Magic Moment

Dionne Warwick – Now

Màn trình diễn solo đồng quê xuất sắc:

Lee Price – “I Drive Your Truck”

Hunter Hayes – “I Want Crazy”

Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart”

Darius Rucker – “Wagon Wheel”

Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You”

Màn trình diễn nhóm đồng quê xuất sắc:

The Civil Wars – From This Valley

Kelly Clarkson feat. Vince Gill – “Don’t Rush”

Little Big Town – “Your Side of the Bed”

Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban – “Highway Don’t Care”

Kenny Rogers with Dolly Parton – “You Can’t Make Old Friends”

Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

Taylor Swift – “Begin Again”

Lee Brice – “I Drive Your Truck”

Miranda Lambert – “Mama’s Broken Heart”

Kacey Musgraves – “Merry Go Round”

Blake Shelton – “Mine Would Be You”

Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

Jason Aldean – Night Train

Tim McGraw – Two Lanes of Freedom

Kacey Musgraves – Same Trailer, Different Park

Blake Shelton – Based on a True Story

Taylor Swift – Red

Bản thu âm nhạc dance xuất sắc:

Duke Dumont feat. AME & MNEK – “Need U”

Calvin Harris feat. Florence Welch – “Sweet Nothing”

Kaskade – “Atmosphere”

Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie – “This Is What It Feels Like”

Zedd feat. Foxes – “Clarity”

Album nhạc dance xuất sắc:

Daft Punk – Random Access Memories

Disclosure – Settle

Calvin Harris – 18 Months

Kaskade – Atmosphere

Pretty Lights – A Color Map of the Sun

Màn trình diễn nhạc rock xuất sắc:

Alabama Shakes – “Always Alright”

David Bowie – “The Stars (Are Out Tonight)”

Imagine Dragons – “Radioactive”

Led Zeppelin – “Kashmir”

Queens of the Stone Age – “My God is the Sun”

Jack White – “I’m Shakin’”

Ca khúc nhạc rock xuất sắc:

Gary Clark Jr – “Ain’t Messin Round”

Paul McCartney – “Cut Me Some Slack”

The Rolling Stones – “Doom and Gloom”

Black Sabbath – “God Is Dead?”

Muse – “Panic Station”

Album nhạc rock xuất sắc:

Black Sabbath – 13

David Bowie – The Next Day

Kings of Leon – Mechanical Bull

Led Zeppelin – Celebration Day

Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork

Neil Young With Crazy Horse – Psychedelic Pill

Màn trình diễn nhạc R&B xuất sắc:

Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”

Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me”

Hiatus Kaiyote feat. Q-Tip – “Nakamarra”

Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – “How Many Drinks?”

Snark Puppy with Lalah Hathaway – “Something”

Ca khúc nhạc R&B xuất sắc:

Anthony Hamilton – “Best of Me”

Tamar Braxton – “Love and War”

PJ Morton feat. Stevie Wonder – “Only One”

Justin Timberlake – “Pusher Love Girl”

Fantasia feat. Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliot – “Without Me”

Album nhạc thành thị đương đại xuất sắc:

Tamar Braxton – Love and War

Fantasia – Side Effects of You

Salaam Remi – One: In the Chamber

Rihanna – Unapologetic

Mack Wilds – New York: A Love Story

Album nhạc R&B xuất sắc:

Faith Evans – R&B pas

Alicia Keys – Girl on Fire

John Legend – Love in the Future

Chrisette Michele – Better

TGT – Three Kings

Màn trình diễn nhạc rap xuất sắc:

Drake – “Started From the Bottom”

Eminem – “Berzerk”

Jay Z – “Tom Ford”

Kendrick Lamar – “Swimming Pools (Drank)”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

Màn kết hợp nhạc RAP/SUNG xuất sắc:

J. Cole feat Miguel – “Power Trip”

Jay Z feat. Beyonce – “Part II (On the Run)”

Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Mary J. Blige – “Now or Never”

Wiz Khalifa feat. The Weeknd – “Remember You”

Ca khúc nhạc rap xuất sắc:

ASAP Rocky feat. Drake, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar – “F***in’ Problems”

Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

Kanye West – “New Slaves”

Drake – “Started From the Bottom”

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – “Thrift Shop”

Album nhạc rap xuất sắc:

Drake – Nothing Was the Same

Jay Z – Magna Carta… Holy Grail

Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – The Heist

Kanye West – Yeezus

Ca khúc xuất sắc trong phim:

Coldplay – “Atlas” từ "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

Jessie J – “Silver Lining” từ "Silver Linings Playbook"

Adele – “Skyfall” từ "Skyfall"

Colbie Caillat feat. Gavin DeGraw – “We Both Know” từ "Safe Haven"

Lana Del Rey – “Young and Beautiful” từ "The Great Gatsby"

Regina Spektor – “You’ve Got Time” từ "Orange Is the New Black"

Hoài Vũ

Ý kiến bạn đọc ()
Mới nhất | Quan tâm nhất
 