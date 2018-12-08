Bradley Cooper bất ngờ được đề cử 4 giải Grammy cùng Lady Gaga

CÁC ĐỀ CỬ CHÍNH Bản thu âm của năm: "I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God’s Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey Album của năm: "Invasion Of Privacy" — Cardi B

"By The Way, I Forgive You" — Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion" — Drake

"H.E.R." — H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys" — Post Malone

"Dirty Computer" — Janelle Monáe

"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By" (Various Artists) Ca khúc của năm: "All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo’d Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God’s Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael

Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino) Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc: Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith Các Soundtrack xuất sắc trong phim: "Call Me By Your Name" — (Various Artists) "Deadpool 2" — (Various Artists) "The Greatest Showman" — (Various Artists) "Lady Bird" — (Various Artists) "Stranger Things" — (Various Artists) Nhạc nền phim hay nhất: "Black Panther" — Ludwig Göransson, composer "Blade Runner 2049" — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers "Coco" — Michael Giacchino, composer "The Shape of Water" — Alexandre Desplat, composer "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — John Williams, composer Ca khúc hay nhất trong phim: "All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA) "Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens) "Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade) "Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper) "This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble) Video ca nhạc xuất sắc: "APES***" — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers "This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers "I’m Not Racist" Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer "Pynk" — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers "Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc: "Life in 12 Bars"— Eric Clapton, Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers "Whitney" — (Whitney Houston), Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers "Quincy" — Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer "Itzhak"— Itzhak Perlman, Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer "The King" — (Elvis Presley), Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers Màn trình diễn nhạc pop solo xuất sắc: "Colors" — Beck "Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello "God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande "Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)" — Lady Gaga "Better Now" — Post Malone Màn trình diễn pop của bộ đôi/nhóm: "Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato "Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys "‘S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall "Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Girls I Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B "Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton "The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey Album nhạc pop truyền thống: "Love Is Here To Stay" —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall "My Way" — Willie Nelson "Nat "King" Cole & Me" — Gregory Porter "Standards (DELUXE)" — Seal "THE MUSIC...THE MEM’RIES...THE MAGIC!" — Barbra Streisand Album nhạc pop xuất sắc: "Camila" — Camila Cabello "Meaning Of Life" — Kelly Clarkson "Sweetener" — Ariana Grande "Shawn Mendes" — Shawn Mendes "Beautiful Trauma" — P!nk "Reputation" — Taylor Swift