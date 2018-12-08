Bradley Cooper bất ngờ được đề cử 4 giải Grammy cùng Lady Gaga

Ca khúc 'Shallow' trong phim ca nhạc 'A Star Is Born' của cặp sao lọt vào những hạng mục quan trọng nhất.
Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Grammy 2019 được công bố vào sáng 8/12. Kendrick Lamar là nghệ sĩ dẫn đầu với 8 đề cử, theo sau là Drake 7 đề cử, Boi-1Da và Brandi Carlile 6 đề cử, Cardi B 5 đề cử.
Bradley Cooper và Lady Gaga trong phim A Star Is Born.
Tuy nhiên cái tên gây chú ý nhất là ngôi sao "ngoại đạo" Bradley Cooper. Tài tử Hangover đã chinh phục các thành viên của Viện Hàn lâm thu âm nghệ thuật Mỹ với ca khúc Shallow song ca cùng Lady Gaga. Đây là bài hát chính trong phim ca nhạc A Star Is Born mà Cooper đạo diễn và đóng cùng Gaga.
Shallow có tên trong những hạng mục lớn: Bản thu âm của năm, Ca khúc của năm, Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm và Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim. Đây là lần đầu tiên Bradley Cooper đóng phim ca nhạc và cũng là lần đầu tiên anh được đề cử Grammy. Lady Gaga đã thốt lên với Bradley rằng "anh đúng là một ca sĩ xuất sắc" khi họ thu âm cùng nhau.
Lễ trao giải Grammy 2019 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 10/2 tại Trung tâm Staples ở Los Angeles, Mỹ.
CÁC ĐỀ CỬ CHÍNH
Bản thu âm của năm:
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Album của năm:
"Invasion Of Privacy" — Cardi B
Ca khúc của năm:
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc:
Chloe x Halle
Các Soundtrack xuất sắc trong phim:
"Call Me By Your Name" — (Various Artists)
"Deadpool 2" — (Various Artists)
"The Greatest Showman" — (Various Artists)
"Lady Bird" — (Various Artists)
"Stranger Things" — (Various Artists)
Nhạc nền phim hay nhất:
"Black Panther" — Ludwig Göransson, composer
"Blade Runner 2049" — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
"Coco" — Michael Giacchino, composer
"The Shape of Water" — Alexandre Desplat, composer
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — John Williams, composer
Ca khúc hay nhất trong phim:
"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Video ca nhạc xuất sắc:
"APES***" — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
"I’m Not Racist" Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
"Pynk" — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
"Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc:
"Life in 12 Bars"— Eric Clapton, Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers
"Whitney" — (Whitney Houston), Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers
"Quincy" — Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer
"Itzhak"— Itzhak Perlman, Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer
"The King" — (Elvis Presley), Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers
Màn trình diễn nhạc pop solo xuất sắc:
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Màn trình diễn pop của bộ đôi/nhóm:
"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
"Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
"‘S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls I Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Album nhạc pop truyền thống:
"Love Is Here To Stay" —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"My Way" — Willie Nelson
"Nat "King" Cole & Me" — Gregory Porter
"Standards (DELUXE)" — Seal
"THE MUSIC...THE MEM’RIES...THE MAGIC!" — Barbra Streisand
Album nhạc pop xuất sắc:
"Camila" — Camila Cabello
"Meaning Of Life" — Kelly Clarkson
"Sweetener" — Ariana Grande
"Shawn Mendes" — Shawn Mendes
"Beautiful Trauma" — P!nk
"Reputation" — Taylor Swift
