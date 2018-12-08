Chuyên mục văn hoá giải trí của VnExpress. © 2004 Ngoisao.net

Thứ bảy, 8/12/2018, 12:12 (GMT+7)
0

Bradley Cooper bất ngờ được đề cử 4 giải Grammy cùng Lady Gaga

Ca khúc 'Shallow' trong phim ca nhạc 'A Star Is Born' của cặp sao lọt vào những hạng mục quan trọng nhất.

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Grammy 2019 được công bố vào sáng 8/12. Kendrick Lamar là nghệ sĩ dẫn đầu với 8 đề cử, theo sau là Drake 7 đề cử, Boi-1Da và Brandi Carlile 6 đề cử, Cardi B 5 đề cử.

Bradley và Lady Gaga trong phim A Star Is Born.

Bradley Cooper và Lady Gaga trong phim A Star Is Born.

Tuy nhiên cái tên gây chú ý nhất là ngôi sao "ngoại đạo" Bradley Cooper. Tài tử Hangover đã chinh phục các thành viên của Viện Hàn lâm thu âm nghệ thuật Mỹ với ca khúc Shallow song ca cùng Lady Gaga. Đây là bài hát chính trong phim ca nhạc A Star Is Born mà Cooper đạo diễn và đóng cùng Gaga.

Bradley Cooper bất ngờ được đề cử 4 giải Grammy cùng Lady Gaga
 
 

Ca khúc Shallow

Shallow có tên trong những hạng mục lớn: Bản thu âm của năm, Ca khúc của năm, Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm và Ca khúc chủ đề trong phim. Đây là lần đầu tiên Bradley Cooper đóng phim ca nhạc và cũng là lần đầu tiên anh được đề cử Grammy. Lady Gaga đã thốt lên với Bradley rằng "anh đúng là một ca sĩ xuất sắc" khi họ thu âm cùng nhau.

Lễ trao giải Grammy 2019 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 10/2 tại Trung tâm Staples ở Los Angeles, Mỹ.

CÁC ĐỀ CỬ CHÍNH

Bản thu âm của năm:

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God’s Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album của năm:

"Invasion Of Privacy" — Cardi B

"By The Way, I Forgive You" — Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion" — Drake

"H.E.R." — H.E.R.

"Beerbongs & Bentleys" — Post Malone

"Dirty Computer" — Janelle Monáe

"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By" (Various Artists)

Ca khúc của năm:

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Boo’d Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

"God’s Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael

Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Các Soundtrack xuất sắc trong phim:

"Call Me By Your Name" — (Various Artists)

"Deadpool 2" — (Various Artists)

"The Greatest Showman" — (Various Artists)

"Lady Bird" — (Various Artists)

"Stranger Things" — (Various Artists)

Nhạc nền phim hay nhất:

"Black Panther" — Ludwig Göransson, composer

"Blade Runner 2049" — Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

"Coco" — Michael Giacchino, composer

"The Shape of Water" — Alexandre Desplat, composer

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" — John Williams, composer

Ca khúc hay nhất trong phim:

"All The Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

"Mystery Of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Video ca nhạc xuất sắc:

"APES***" — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

"I’m Not Racist" Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

"Pynk" — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

"Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc:

"Life in 12 Bars"— Eric Clapton, Lili Fini Zanuck, video director; John Battsek, Scooter Weintraub, Larry Yelen & Lili Fini Zanuck, video producers

"Whitney" — (Whitney Houston), Kevin Macdonald, video director; Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn & Lisa Erspamer, video producers

"Quincy" — Quincy Jones Alan Hicks & Rashida Jones, video directors; Paula DuPré Pesmen, video producer

"Itzhak"— Itzhak Perlman, Alison Chernick, video director; Alison Chernick, video producer

"The King" — (Elvis Presley), Eugene Jarecki, video director; Christopher Frierson, Georgina Hill, David Kuhn & Christopher St. John, video producers

Màn trình diễn nhạc pop solo xuất sắc:

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is A Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Màn trình diễn pop của bộ đôi/nhóm:

"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

"Don’t Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"‘S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls I Like You" — Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Album nhạc pop truyền thống:

"Love Is Here To Stay" —Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"My Way" — Willie Nelson

"Nat "King" Cole & Me" — Gregory Porter

"Standards (DELUXE)" — Seal

"THE MUSIC...THE MEM’RIES...THE MAGIC!" — Barbra Streisand

Album nhạc pop xuất sắc:

"Camila" — Camila Cabello

"Meaning Of Life" — Kelly Clarkson

"Sweetener" — Ariana Grande

"Shawn Mendes" — Shawn Mendes

"Beautiful Trauma" — P!nk

"Reputation" — Taylor Swift

Hoài Vũ   |  

