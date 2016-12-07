Chuyên mục văn hoá giải trí của VnExpress. © 2004 Ngoisao.net

Thứ tư, 7/12/2016, 07:45 (GMT+7)
0

Ariana Grande òa khóc khi được đề cử giải Grammy

Nữ ca sĩ 23 tuổi vỡ òa hạnh phúc khi nhận được tin vui hôm 6/12.

Danh sách đề cử Grammy 2017 được công bố vào sáng thứ 3 trên kênh CBS theo giờ địa phương với rất nhiều bất ngờ. Không ít nghệ sĩ đã bày tỏ sự ngỡ ngàng, vui sướng khi có tên trong danh sách. Ariana Grande thốt lên: "Tim tôi đang rơi khỏi lồng ngực!". Cô viết tiếp một tràng tweet thổ lộ niềm hạnh phúc: "Tôi đang khóc. Thật cảm ơn khi được ghi nhận Dangerous Woman theo cách này. Cảm ơn vì những đề cử này. Tôi thật vinh dự, xúc động và phấn khích".

ariana-grande-oa-khoc-khi-duoc-de-cu-giai-grammy

Ariana Grande vui mừng nhận 2 đề cử Grammy 2017.

Album Dangerous Woman của Ariana Grande lọt vào hạng mục Album nhạc pop xuất sắc bên cạnh các ngôi sao Adele, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato và Sia. Nữ ca sĩ 9X cũng được đề cử Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc, cạnh tranh với Adele, Justin, Beyonce và Kelly Clarkson.

Trên Twitter, Demi Lovato cũng chia sẻ sự bất ngờ của cô: "Thức dậy với tin tuyệt vời chưa từng có. Cảm ơn các bạn rất nhiều. Tôi vẫn không thể tin được là mình lại được đề cử Grammy. Các bạn không biết tôi hạnh phúc và biết ơn đến dường nào đâu!".

ariana-grande-oa-khoc-khi-duoc-de-cu-giai-grammy-1

Kelly Clarkson hào hứng đón nhận tin vui.

Kelly Clarkson chia sẻ bức ảnh hét lên vui sướng lúc nhận được tin vui. Trong khi đó, nữ ca sĩ 26 tuổi Maren Morris không thể tin vào tai mình: "Những 4 đề cử Grammy! Thật quá sốc!".

Trong danh sách đề cử Grammy 2017, Beyonce dẫn đầu với 9 đề cử. Tiếp theo là Rihanna, Kanye West và Drake, mỗi người 8 đề cử. Adele có tên trong 5 hạng mục quan trọng, trong đó có Album của năm, Ca khúc của nămBản thu của năm.

Lễ trao giải Grammy sẽ diễn ra tại Los Angeles vào tối 12/2/2017 (sáng 13/2/2017 theo giờ Việt Nam).

Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2017

Ca khúc của năm

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Adele, "Hello"

Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Bản thu của năm

Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

Album của năm

Adele, "25"

Beyoncé, "Lemonade"

Justin Bieber, "Purpose"

Drake, "Views"

Sturgill Simpson, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth"

Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

The Chainsmokers, Halse, Closer

Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc

Adele, "Hello"

Beyoncé, "Hold Up"

Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"

Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"

Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm

The Chainsmokers, "Closer (feat. Halsey)

Lukas Graham, "7 Years"

Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"

Sia, "Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"

Album nhạc pop xuất sắc

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Blink-182, Bored to Death

Ca khúc nhạc Dance xuất sắc

Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up"

The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"

Flume, "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)"

Riton, "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)"

Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"

Album nhạc Dance/Điện tử xuất sắc

Flume, Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho, Epoch

Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future

Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII

Màn Trình diễn Rock xuất sắc

Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)"

Beyoncé, "Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)"

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Justin Bieber, What Do You Mean

Ca khúc Rock xuất sắc

David Bowie, "Blackstar"

Radiohead, "Burn the Witch"

Metallica, "Hardwired"

Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"

Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human"

Album Rock xuất sắc

Blink-182, California

Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty

Gojira, Magma

Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc

BJ The Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"

Ro James, "Permission"

Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"

Rihanna, "Needed Me"

Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"

Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc

PartyNextDoor, "Come See Me (feat. Drake)"

Bryson Tiller, "Exchange"

Rihanna, "Kiss It Better"

Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"

Tory Lanez, "Luv"

Album R&B xuất sắc

BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition, Healing Season

Mya, Smoove Jones

Album đương đại thành thị xuất sắc

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

KING, We Are King

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, Anti

Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc

Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)"

Desiigner, "Panda"

Drake, "Pop Style (feat. The Throne)"

Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"

ScHoolboy Q, "That Part (feat. Kanye West)"

Màn trình diễn Rap/Sung xuất sắc

Beyoncé, "Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

D.R.A.M., "Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)"

Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)

Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"

Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out

Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc

Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"

Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"

Drake, "Hotline Bling"

Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)"

Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)

Album Rap xuất sắc

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"

Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"

Maren Morris, "My Church"

Miranda Lambert, "Vice"

Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Hero's Guide to Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Video ca nhạc xuất sắc

Beyoncé, "Formation"

Leon Bridges, "River"

Coldplay, "Up & Up"

Jamie XX, "Gosh"

OK Go, "Upside Down & Inside Out"

Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc

Steve Aoki, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead"

The Beatles, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years"

Beyoncé,"Lemonade"

Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, "The Music of Strangers"

Various Artists, "American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry"

Hoài Vũ

