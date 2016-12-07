Ariana Grande òa khóc khi được đề cử giải Grammy

Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2017 Ca khúc của năm Beyoncé, "Formation" Adele, "Hello" Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself" Lukas Graham, "7 Years" Bản thu của năm Adele, "Hello" Beyoncé, "Formation" Lukas Graham, "7 Years" Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)" Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out" Album của năm Adele, "25" Beyoncé, "Lemonade" Justin Bieber, "Purpose" Drake, "Views" Sturgill Simpson, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc Kelsea Ballerini The Chainsmokers Chance the Rapper Maren Morris Anderson .Paak The Chainsmokers, Halse, Closer Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc Adele, "Hello" Beyoncé, "Hold Up" Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself" Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)" Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman" Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm The Chainsmokers, "Closer (feat. Halsey) Lukas Graham, "7 Years" Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)" Sia, "Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)" Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out" Album nhạc pop xuất sắc Adele, 25 Justin Bieber, Purpose Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman Demi Lovato, Confident Sia, This Is Acting Blink-182, Bored to Death Ca khúc nhạc Dance xuất sắc Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up" The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)" Flume, "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)" Riton, "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)" Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee" Album nhạc Dance/Điện tử xuất sắc Flume, Skin Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine Tycho, Epoch Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII Màn Trình diễn Rock xuất sắc Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)" Beyoncé, "Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)" David Bowie, "Blackstar" Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)" Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" Justin Bieber, What Do You Mean Ca khúc Rock xuất sắc

David Bowie, "Blackstar" Radiohead, "Burn the Witch" Metallica, "Hardwired" Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens" Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human" Album Rock xuất sắc Blink-182, California Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty Gojira, Magma Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor Weezer, Weezer Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc

BJ The Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up" Ro James, "Permission" Musiq Soulchild, "I Do" Rihanna, "Needed Me" Solange, "Cranes in the Sky" Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc

PartyNextDoor, "Come See Me (feat. Drake)" Bryson Tiller, "Exchange" Rihanna, "Kiss It Better" Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean" Tory Lanez, "Luv" Album R&B xuất sắc BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits Mint Condition, Healing Season Mya, Smoove Jones Album đương đại thành thị xuất sắc Beyoncé, Lemonade Gallant, Ology KING, We Are King Anderson .Paak, Malibu Rihanna, Anti Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)" Desiigner, "Panda" Drake, "Pop Style (feat. The Throne)" Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)" ScHoolboy Q, "That Part (feat. Kanye West)" Màn trình diễn Rap/Sung xuất sắc Beyoncé, "Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)" Drake, "Hotline Bling" D.R.A.M., "Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)" Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream) Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)" Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)" Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)" Drake, "Hotline Bling" Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)" Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream) Album Rap xuất sắc Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody DJ Khaled, Major Key Drake, Views ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP Kanye West, The Life of Pablo Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell" Miranda Lambert, "Vice" Maren Morris, "My Church" Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells" Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color" Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man" Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind" Maren Morris, "My Church" Miranda Lambert, "Vice" Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town Loretta Lynn, Full Circle Maren Morris, Hero Sturgill Simpson, A Hero's Guide to Earth Keith Urban, Ripcord Video ca nhạc xuất sắc

Beyoncé, "Formation" Leon Bridges, "River" Coldplay, "Up & Up" Jamie XX, "Gosh" OK Go, "Upside Down & Inside Out" Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc Steve Aoki, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" The Beatles, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" Beyoncé,"Lemonade" Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, "The Music of Strangers" Various Artists, "American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry"