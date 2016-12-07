Ariana Grande òa khóc khi được đề cử giải Grammy

Nữ ca sĩ 23 tuổi vỡ òa hạnh phúc khi nhận được tin vui hôm 6/12.
Danh sách đề cử Grammy 2017 được công bố vào sáng thứ 3 trên kênh CBS theo giờ địa phương với rất nhiều bất ngờ. Không ít nghệ sĩ đã bày tỏ sự ngỡ ngàng, vui sướng khi có tên trong danh sách. Ariana Grande thốt lên: "Tim tôi đang rơi khỏi lồng ngực!". Cô viết tiếp một tràng tweet thổ lộ niềm hạnh phúc: "Tôi đang khóc. Thật cảm ơn khi được ghi nhận Dangerous Woman theo cách này. Cảm ơn vì những đề cử này. Tôi thật vinh dự, xúc động và phấn khích".
Ariana Grande vui mừng nhận 2 đề cử Grammy 2017.
Album Dangerous Woman của Ariana Grande lọt vào hạng mục Album nhạc pop xuất sắc bên cạnh các ngôi sao Adele, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato và Sia. Nữ ca sĩ 9X cũng được đề cử Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc, cạnh tranh với Adele, Justin, Beyonce và Kelly Clarkson.
Trên Twitter, Demi Lovato cũng chia sẻ sự bất ngờ của cô: "Thức dậy với tin tuyệt vời chưa từng có. Cảm ơn các bạn rất nhiều. Tôi vẫn không thể tin được là mình lại được đề cử Grammy. Các bạn không biết tôi hạnh phúc và biết ơn đến dường nào đâu!".
Kelly Clarkson hào hứng đón nhận tin vui.
Kelly Clarkson chia sẻ bức ảnh hét lên vui sướng lúc nhận được tin vui. Trong khi đó, nữ ca sĩ 26 tuổi Maren Morris không thể tin vào tai mình: "Những 4 đề cử Grammy! Thật quá sốc!".
Trong danh sách đề cử Grammy 2017, Beyonce dẫn đầu với 9 đề cử. Tiếp theo là Rihanna, Kanye West và Drake, mỗi người 8 đề cử. Adele có tên trong 5 hạng mục quan trọng, trong đó có Album của năm, Ca khúc của năm và Bản thu của năm.
Lễ trao giải Grammy sẽ diễn ra tại Los Angeles vào tối 12/2/2017 (sáng 13/2/2017 theo giờ Việt Nam).
Những đề cử chính của Grammy 2017
Ca khúc của năm
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Adele, "Hello"
Mike Posner, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Bản thu của năm
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Album của năm
Adele, "25"
Beyoncé, "Lemonade"
Justin Bieber, "Purpose"
Drake, "Views"
Sturgill Simpson, "A Sailor's Guide to Earth"
Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
The Chainsmokers, Halse, Closer
Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc
Adele, "Hello"
Beyoncé, "Hold Up"
Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Kelly Clarkson, "Piece by Piece (Idol Version)"
Ariana Grande, "Dangerous Woman"
Màn trình diễn pop xuất sắc của bộ đôi/nhóm
The Chainsmokers, "Closer (feat. Halsey)
Lukas Graham, "7 Years"
Rihanna, "Work (feat. Drake)"
Sia, "Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Stressed Out"
Album nhạc pop xuất sắc
Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting
Blink-182, Bored to Death
Ca khúc nhạc Dance xuất sắc
Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up"
The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"
Flume, "Never Be Like You (feat. Kai)"
Riton, "Rinse & Repeat (feat. Kah-Lo)"
Sofi Tukker, "Drinkee"
Album nhạc Dance/Điện tử xuất sắc
Flume, Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII
Màn Trình diễn Rock xuất sắc
Alabama Shakes, "Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)"
Beyoncé, "Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)"
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Disturbed, "The Sound of Silence (Live on Conan)"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Justin Bieber, What Do You MeanCa khúc Rock xuất sắc
David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Radiohead, "Burn the Witch"
Metallica, "Hardwired"
Twenty One Pilots, "Heathens"
Highly Suspect, "My Name Is Human"
Album Rock xuất sắc
Blink-182, California
Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
Gojira, Magma
Panic! at the Disco, Death of a Bachelor
Weezer, WeezerMàn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc
BJ The Chicago Kid, "Turnin' Me Up"
Ro James, "Permission"
Musiq Soulchild, "I Do"
Rihanna, "Needed Me"
Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc
PartyNextDoor, "Come See Me (feat. Drake)"
Bryson Tiller, "Exchange"
Rihanna, "Kiss It Better"
Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"
Tory Lanez, "Luv"
Album R&B xuất sắc
BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition, Healing Season
Mya, Smoove Jones
Album đương đại thành thị xuất sắc
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, Anti
Màn trình diễn Rap xuất sắc
Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)"
Desiigner, "Panda"
Drake, "Pop Style (feat. The Throne)"
Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"
ScHoolboy Q, "That Part (feat. Kanye West)"
Màn trình diễn Rap/Sung xuất sắc
Beyoncé, "Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
D.R.A.M., "Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)"
Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)
Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"
Twenty One Pilots, Stressed Out
Ca khúc Rap xuất sắc
Fat Joe and Remy Ma, "All the Way Up (feat. Fat French Montana and Infared)"
Kanye West, "Famous (feat. Rihanna)"
Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz)"
Kanye West, "Ultralight Beam (feat. Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream)
Album Rap xuất sắc
Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And the Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc
Brandy Clark, "Love Can Go to Hell"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Thomas Rhett, "Die a Happy Man"
Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
Maren Morris, "My Church"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc
Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town
Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
Maren Morris, Hero
Sturgill Simpson, A Hero's Guide to Earth
Keith Urban, RipcordVideo ca nhạc xuất sắc
Beyoncé, "Formation"
Leon Bridges, "River"
Coldplay, "Up & Up"
Jamie XX, "Gosh"
OK Go, "Upside Down & Inside Out"
Phim ca nhạc xuất sắc
Steve Aoki, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead"
The Beatles, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years"
Beyoncé,"Lemonade"
Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble, "The Music of Strangers"
Various Artists, "American Saturday Night: Live From the Grand Ole Opry"
Hoài Vũ
