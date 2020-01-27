Ca sĩ 18 tuổi thắng lớn tại Grammy 2020 0 Billie Eilish chiến thắng bốn giải quan trọng nhất là Bản thu âm của năm, Ca khúc của năm, Album của năm và Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc.

Lễ trao giải Grammy vừa khép lại với chiến thắng lớn nhất thuộc về nữ ca sĩ trẻ người Mỹ Billie Eilish. Giọng ca sinh năm 2001 bội thu giải thưởng với ca khúc Bad Guy và album When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go. Billie ghi tên trong lịch sử là Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc trẻ tuổi nhất từ sau khi Mariah Carey đạt danh hiệu năm năm 1991. Cô đồng thời là nghệ sĩ đầu tiên giành cả bốn giải thưởng quan trọng trong cùng một lễ trao giải Grammy từ sau ca sĩ Christopher Cross năm 1981.

Billie Eilish giành 5 giải Grammy, trong đó có 4 giải quan trọng nhất.

Lên nhận giải thưởng, Billie Eilish dành lời cảm ơn đông đảo người hâm mộ và tri ân những người yêu nhạc trên khắp thế giới. "Tôi yêu tất cả các cộng đồng fan. Các bạn đã giúp chiến thắng này thật đáng giá".

Trước đó, Billie nhận 6 đề cử Grammy 2020. Nữ ca sĩ cũng đã thắng hai giải American Music Awards, ba giải MTV Video Music Awards và hai kỷ lục Guinness trong năm qua.

Đứng sau Billie Eilish, nữ nghệ sĩ Lizzo giành ba giải trong đêm Grammy. Taylor Swift được đề cử ở ba hạng mục nhưng trắng tay.

Kết quả lễ trao giải Grammy 2020 (in đậm là người chiến thắng)

Bản thu âm của năm

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album của năm

"I,I"- Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go," Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

"7," Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Father of the Bride," Vampire Weekend

Ca khúc của năm

"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

"Lover," Taylor Swift

"Norman F***ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Nghệ sĩ mới xuất sắc

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc:

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Bộ đôi/nhóm nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Ca khúc đồng quê xuất sắc

"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"Some of It," Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

"Speechless," Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Abum nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc

"Desperate Man," Eric Church

"Stronger Than The Truth," Reba McEntire

"Interstate Gospel," Pistol Annies

"Center Point Road," Thomas Rhett

"While I'm Livin',"Tanya Tucker

Album nhạc rap xuất sắc

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III," Dreamville

"Championships," Meek Mill

"I am > I was," 21 Savage

"Igor," Tyler, The Creator

"The Lost Boy," YBN Cordae

Màn trình diễn rap xuất sắc

"Middle Child," J. Cole

"Suge," DaBaby

"Down Bad," Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

"Racks in the Middle," Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

"Clout," Offset Featuring Cardi B

Màn trình diễn Rap/Sung xuất sắc

"Higher," DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

"The London," Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Ca khúc rap xuất sắc

"Bad Idea," Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

"Gold Roses," Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

"A Lot," Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

"Racks in the Middle," Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

"Suge," DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Màn trình diễn R&B xuất sắc

"Come Home," Anderson .Paak & André 300

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been," H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo & Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

Màn trình diễn R&B truyền thống xuất sắc

"Jerome," Lizzo

"Time Today," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Steady Love," India.Arie

"Real Games," Lucky Daye

"Built For Love," PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc

"Say So" — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER

"Could've Been" — Dernst Emile Ii, David "Swagg R'celious" Harris, H.E.R. & Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

"Look At Me Now" — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

"No Guidance" — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

"Roll Some Mo" — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Album nhạc thành thị đương đại xuất sắc

"Apollo XXI," Steve Lacy

"Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)," Lizzo

"Overload," Georgia Anne Muldrow

"Saturn," Nao

"Being Human in Public," Jessie Reyez

Album R&B xuất sắc

"1123," BJ The Chicago Kid

"Painted," Lucky Daye

"Ella Mai," Ella Mai

"Paul," PJ Morton

"Ventura," Anderson .Paak

Màn trình diễn Pop xuất sắc

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Màn trình diễn bộ đôi/nhóm pop xuất sắc

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande & Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee

"Senorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Album pop xuất sắc

"The Lion King: The Gift," Beyoncé

"When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande

"No. 6 Collaborations Project," Ed Sheeran

"Lover," Taylor Swift

Album pop truyền thống xuất sắc

"Sì," Andrea Bocelli

"Love (Deluxe Edition)," Michael Bublé

"Look Now," Elvis Costello & The Imposters

"A Legendary Christmas," John Legend

"Walls," Barbra Streisand

